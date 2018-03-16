App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Mar 16, 2018 08:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

Guns can't silence party workers: BJP

Three terrorists today tried to snatch the service rifle of constable Bilal Ahmad, who is the personal security officer (PSO) of Khan, at Balhama in Pulwama district, a police official said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Strongly condemning the terror attack on BJP leader Anwar Khan, the party said guns cannot silence the voice of those who long for peace and development in Jammu and Kashmir.

Three terrorists today tried to snatch the service rifle of constable Bilal Ahmad, who is the personal security officer (PSO) of Khan, at Balhama in Pulwama district, a police official said.

The terrorists were believed to be holed up in a house after a failed bid to snatch the weapon.

"Guns cannot silence the voice of those, who long for peace and development. These type of attacks can't stop BJP's dedicated workers in Kashmir from choosing better future," BJP state president Sat Sharma told reporters here today.

He said the incident stands testimony to the fact that the separatists and the militants along with their supporters are worried of the developments in the Kashmir region.

"We strongly condemn the attack and express our sympathy to the injured cop.

"It is a cowardly act of militants who attacked the party leader, Khan. We express sympathy for injured police personnel, who was guarding him", Sat said.

BJP state general secretary Narinder Singh, who also happens to be the in-charge for Kashmir region said that such acts cannot act as a deterrent in the peace process.

He said the common people in Kashmir have decided to vote for ballot over the bullet and the hate mongers are not able to digest the fact.

tags #Anwar Khan #BJP #Current Affairs #India #Jammu and Kashmir #Politics

most popular

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC