you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2018 03:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

Gujjars entitled to 21% quota under OBC too: Rajasthan government

The state government had issued the notification for giving one percent reservation under the MBC on December 21, 2017, but the communities were not getting proper advantages.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Rajasthan government today clarified that five castes, including Gujjars, under the most backward classes (MBC), are also entitled to the 21 percent quota under the OBC category for admission to educational institutions and recruitment in government jobs in the state.

The orders, dated July 1 issued by the Department of Personnel (DoP) today, clarified that the most backward classes are entitled for the 21 percent reservation under Other Backward Class (OBC) also.

The five castes under the most backward class (MBC) are (1)Banjara/Baldia/Labana, (2) Gadia-Lohar/Gadalia, (3) Gujjar/Gurjar, (4) Raika/Rebari and (5) Gadaria (Gaadri), who were initially enlisted in the OBC since 1994.

The candidates (of these five castes of MBC) if not selected on the basis of merit in the general category will be considered first under the OBC (21 percent) and then under the MBC (1 percent) in admissions and recruitments,” according to the two orders which are separate for admissions and recruitments.

“It was brought to the notice of the government that the most backward classes are being considered only for the MBC reservation and the guidelines for the reservation were not being followed properly,” the orders stated.

The state government had issued the notification for giving one percent reservation under the MBC on December 21, 2017, but the communities were not getting proper advantages.

Yesterday, Parliamentary affairs minister Rajendra Rathore had assured the Gurjar leaders in a meeting that the orders will be issued at the earliest after the community leaders threatened to stage a protest during prime minister Narendra Modi's Jaipur visit on July 7.

“Two orders have been issued and we are satisfied over this. We will now withdraw the call to protest during the prime minister's visit,” Himmat Singh, spokesperson of the Gurjar Aaraksan Sangharsh Samiti said.
First Published on Jul 2, 2018 03:23 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics #Rajasthan

