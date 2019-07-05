App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Partners

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Budget 2019

Partners

you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2019 09:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

Gujarat Rajya Sabha bypolls: External Affairs Minister Jaishankar, another BJP nominee win

Two seats had fallen vacant after BJP president Amit Shah and Union minister Smriti Irani were elected to the Lok Sabha from Gandhinagar and Amethi respectively .

PTI @moneycontrolcom

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and another BJP candidate, OBC leader Juglaji Thakor, won the Rajya Sabha byelection from Gujarat on July 5.

Though the election officials were yet to make formal announcement, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani informed the media about the victory of the two BJP candidates here.

The Congress had nominated Chandrika Chudasama and Gaurav Pandya for the two seats, which fell vacant when BJP president Amit Shah and Union minister Smriti Irani were elected to the Lok Sabha from Gandhinagar and Amethi respectively .

Close

Jaishankar and Thakor secured over 100 votes.

"Both our candidates have won with a thumping majority. The Congress tried to create hurdles and went up to the Supreme Court, but it failed," Rupani told reporters.

"The result is yet to be declared officially but it is clear that we have won," the chief minister said.

Catch Budget 2019 LIVE updates here. Click here for full Budget 2019 coverage
First Published on Jul 5, 2019 09:07 pm

tags #bypolls #Rajya Sabha #S Jaishankar

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.