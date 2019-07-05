Gujarat Rajya Sabha bypolls: External Affairs Minister Jaishankar, another BJP nominee win

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and another BJP candidate, OBC leader Juglaji Thakor, won the Rajya Sabha byelection from Gujarat on July 5.

Though the election officials were yet to make formal announcement, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani informed the media about the victory of the two BJP candidates here.

The Congress had nominated Chandrika Chudasama and Gaurav Pandya for the two seats, which fell vacant when BJP president Amit Shah and Union minister Smriti Irani were elected to the Lok Sabha from Gandhinagar and Amethi respectively .

Jaishankar and Thakor secured over 100 votes.

"Both our candidates have won with a thumping majority. The Congress tried to create hurdles and went up to the Supreme Court, but it failed," Rupani told reporters.