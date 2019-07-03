Gujarat Rajya Sabha bypolls: Congress to move its legislators to Mount Abu as 'precautionary step'

With the bypolls for the two vacant Rajya Sabha seats in Gujarat scheduled to be held on July 5, Congress will move 65 of its legislators to Mount Abu in Rajasthan, purportedly to avoid cross-voting, The Indian Express has reported.

"We will shift to Mount Abu... and (we) are taking this precautionary step due to the pressure tactics of the BJP," a Gujarat Congress spokesperson told the newspaper. "Out of the 71 MLAs we have, 65 will stay in Mt Abu," the spokesperson added.

While the spokesperson told the newspaper that the party is aware of two of its MLAs, Alpesh Thakor and Dhavalsinh Zala, rebelling against the party, three of its legislators would not be going to Mount Abu since the upcoming Lord Jagannath Yatra procession goes through their constituencies.

Moreover, the spokesperson told the newspaper that the MLAs would not be staying in a hotel or a resort.

"We have our own state government in Rajasthan and we have made local arrangements for our MLAs," he said.

Earlier, state Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi had said a whip will be issued and communicated to each of the 71 party MLAs through emails as well as registered posts.

"Through the whip, the party would tell MLAs to remain present on July 5 for voting and give their votes to each of our two candidates. The whip will be served to MLAs in the coming days," Doshi had said, adding that a whip will also be issued to Thakor since he is still a Congress legislator.

However, earlier in the day, Thakor had told news agency ANI that he had not received any whip yet and that he would "go and vote" if he gets one.

The bypolls were necessitated after sitting BJP Rajya Sabha MPs from Gujarat, Amit Shah and Smriti Irani, had resigned after their election to the Lok Sabha in May from Gandhinagar and Amethi, respectively.

While BJP has fielded External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and OBC leader Juglaji Thakor, the Congress has nominated Chandrika Chudasama and Gaurav Pandya for the bypolls for which MLAs constitute the electoral college.

The BJP is set to win elections for both the seats, given that it has 100 MLAs in the 182-member Assembly.