Gujarat polls: PM Modi, Arvind Kejriwal to address rallies in Surat

PTI
Nov 27, 2022 / 08:29 AM IST

Voting will be held in Surat in the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections on December 1.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal will address campaign rallies on Sunday in Gujarat's 'diamond city' Surat, which sends 12 MLAs to the state's 182-member Assembly.

Modi will address a public meeting at Mota Varachha in Surat after a 25-km road-show from the airport to the rally venue, local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jagdish Patel said on Saturday.

The PM is also scheduled to address rallies at Netrang in Bharuch district and Mehmedabad in Kheda district.

Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal will be on a two-day tour of Surat, which for long has remained a stronghold of the BJP with the support of its textile and diamond industry and lakhs people associated with the sectors.

He will hold townhall meetings with textile industry leaders as well as gem artisans, and address a public meeting at Yogi Chowk.