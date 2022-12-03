 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gujarat polls: In three-cornered fight, Patidars hold key to power as their anger against BJP appears to be waning

PTI
Dec 03, 2022 / 12:56 PM IST

While political analysts believe that most Patidars will vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party this time, former quota stir leaders think that many young voters from the community are open to other options, such as new entrant – the Aam Aadmi Party.

All eyes are once again on the less-in-number yet influential Patidar or Patel community of Gujarat, which had put the ruling BJP on the edge in the 2017 Assembly elections that took place in the shadow of Hardik Patel-led quota agitation to secure OBC status for the community.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, despite setting an ambitious target of winning 150 out of 182 seats, the BJP barely managed to retain its bastion with 99 seats.

It is believed that owing to the whirlwind campaign by Hardik Patel against the BJP, the opposition Congress emerged victorious on 77 seats. As per the community’s estimate, there are nearly 40 seats in Gujarat where Patidar voters play a decisive role.

Some community leaders claim they are a dominant force on 50 seats. Though Patels account for nearly 18 per cent of Gujarat’s population, 44 Patidar MLAs were elected in 2017, which shows their influence in Gujarat’s politics.

Some of the seats having high-concentration of Patidar voters in Saurashtra region are – Morbi, Tankara, Gondal, Dhoraji, Amreli, Savarkundla, Jetpur, Rajkot East, Rajkot West and Rajkot South. While Vijapur, Visnagar, Mehsana and Unjha seats in north Gujarat have a considerable number of Patidar voters, there are at least five such seats in Ahmedabad city – Ghatlodia, Sabarmati, Maninagar, Nikol and Naroda.