Gujarat polls: Clinching Viramgam seat in maiden Assembly poll no cakewalk for Patidar face Hardik Patel

PTI
Nov 21, 2022 / 09:18 AM IST

For the 29-year-old Patel, a native of Chandranagar village of Viramgam taluka of Ahmedabad who was born and brought up in Viramgam town, it is his maiden Assembly election.

The ruling BJP in Gujarat has fielded newly-inducted young Patidar leader Hardik Patel to snatch from the Congress the Viramgam Assembly seat that had thrown up a surprise in the last election and is considered immune to caste politics as leaders from different castes and religions, including a minority community, have represented it so far.

He will lock horns with sitting Congress MLA Lakhabhai Bharwad, who had defeated Bharatiya Janata Party's Tejashree Patel in 2017 by a margin of over 6,500 votes.

Viramgam Assembly segment, which comprises Viramgam, Mandal and Detroj talukas of Ahmedabad, has been with the Congress for the last 10 years. This and 92 other seats will go to polls in the second phase on December 5.

Interestingly, in the 2012 Assembly polls, Tejashree Patel had contested as a Congress candidate and defeated BJP's Pragji Patel by a margin of more than 16,000 votes.

During her tenure as the Congress MLA, she left her mark as a fierce critic of the ruling BJP, both inside and outside the Assembly.