 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPolitics

Gujarat polls: BJP manifesto promises implementation of Uniform Civil Code in state

PTI
Nov 26, 2022 / 12:55 PM IST

In the manifesto, which was released here by BJP president J P Nadda, the party also promised free education to girls from KG to PG (kindergarten to post-graduation).

BJP president JP Nadda (File image)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday released its manifesto for next month's Gujarat Assembly elections, in which it promised to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state if the party retained power.

In the manifesto, which was released by BJP president J P Nadda, the party also promised free education to girls from KG to PG (kindergarten to post-graduation).

It also assured that the amount of medical insurance coverage under the Ayushman Bharat scheme would be doubled from Rs five lakh to Rs 10 lakh.

PTI
TAGS: #BJP #Gujarat assembly election #Uniform Civil Code
first published: Nov 26, 2022 12:55 pm