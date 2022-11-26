English
    Gujarat polls: BJP manifesto promises implementation of Uniform Civil Code in state

    PTI
    November 26, 2022 / 12:55 PM IST
    BJP president JP Nadda (File image)

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday released its manifesto for next month's Gujarat Assembly elections, in which it promised to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state if the party retained power.

    In the manifesto, which was released by BJP president J P Nadda, the party also promised free education to girls from KG to PG (kindergarten to post-graduation).

    It also assured that the amount of medical insurance coverage under the Ayushman Bharat scheme would be doubled from Rs five lakh to Rs 10 lakh.
    PTI
