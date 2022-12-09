 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gujarat polls: BJP fielded 45 new faces by dropping sitting MLAs, 43 won

Dec 09, 2022 / 06:39 PM IST

In a bid to nullify anti-incumbency sentiment, the ruling party dropped 45 MLAs including former chief minister Vijay Rupani.

BJP has been in power in Gujarat for 27 years with PM Modi remaining in the Chief Minister’s post for the longest time before becoming the Prime Minister. (Image: ANI)

Of the 45 new candidates fielded by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Gujarat Assembly elections by dropping the sitting MLAs, all but two sailed through.

The saffron party is in power in Gujarat for 27 years.

The strategy paid off as most of its new candidates won the election. The exceptions were Botad and Waghodia where new BJP candidates were defeated by their Aam Aadmi Party and independent rivals, respectively.

In Botad, the BJP had dropped sitting MLA and former energy minister Saurabh Patel and fielded Ghanshyam Virani. Patel had won the seat in 1998, 2002, 2007 and 2017. In 2012, the BJP's T D Maniya had won the seat.

In a major upset this time, Virani was defeated by AAP's Umesh Makwana with a thin margin of 2,779 votes.