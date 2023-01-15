 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gujarat poll result sends message that Narendra Modi will be re-elected PM in 2024: Amit Shah

PTI
Jan 15, 2023 / 02:57 PM IST

The people of Gujarat have responded to those who tried to defame Gujarat and Narendra Modi," Shah said at a function here to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of various projects.

Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah (Illustration: Suneesh K)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the result of the recently-concluded Gujarat Assembly elections is important not just for the state but for the entire country as it has sent a message that Narendra Modi will be re-elected as the prime minister in 2024.

In a veiled reference to the opposition Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party, Shah said the people of Gujarat, by helping the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) retain power with a record number of seats in the state, responded to those who tried to defame the state and Prime Minister Modi.

"The people of Gujarat have worked to end the poison of casteism and slapped those making empty, false and alluring promises. The people of Gujarat have responded to those who tried to defame Gujarat and Narendra Modi," Shah said at a function here to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of various projects.

"This result is important not for Gujarat alone. There will be (Lok Sabha) elections in 2024, and the entire country is prepared to once more make Narendra Modi the prime minister," he said.

This message of Gujarat has reached from Kashmir to Kanyakumari (north to south in the country) and from Dwarka to Kamakhya (west to east) that "Modi Saheb will again become the prime minister in 2024," the senior BJP leader said.

Shah said there is no need to elaborate on the works done by the BJP government for the development of the state, as people respond to it in the election.