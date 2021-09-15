MARKET NEWS

English
Gujarat: New ministers to take oath today, says BJP spokesperson

Moneycontrol News
September 15, 2021 / 12:23 PM IST
Bhupendra Patel (left) and Vijay Rupani in Ahmedabad on Sunday (Image : Special Arrangement)

New ministers of the Bhupendra Patel government in Gujarat are going to the oath of office and secrecy on Wednesday afternoon, a state BJP spokesperson said.

The swearing-in ceremony of the new ministers, whose names are not yet declared, will be held after 2 pm in the capital city Gandhinagar, state party spokesperson Yamal Vyas said.

Patel (59) took over as the Gujarat chief minister on Monday after the sudden resignation of Vijay Rupani on Saturday.

Only Patel had taken oath that day.

Gujarat BJP in-charge Bhupender Yadav has been holding marathon meetings in Gandhinagar since the last two days to finalise the names of those to be included in the new cabinet.

There are speculations that Patel would induct many new faces in his cabinet, and several old timers may have to vacate the space for young leaders.

Patel was unanimously elected the BJP legislature party leader on Sunday and was sworn in as the state's 17th chief minister by Governor Acharya Devvrat in Gandhinagar on Monday.

His elevation to the coveted post is being attributed to his closeness to former Gujarat chief minister and current Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel.

With the state Assembly elections scheduled in December 2022, the BJP is banking on Patel, a Patidar, for poll victory.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP won 99 of the 182 seats and the Congress got 77.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #BJP #Gujarat #India #Politics
first published: Sep 15, 2021 12:24 pm

