Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani arrested by Assam Police over tweets on PM Modi

Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani has been arrested by the Assam Police from the state’s Palanpur area late on April 20 night, news agency ANI reported.

Mevani, who extended support to the Congress last year, was picked from a Circuit House and taken to Ahmedabad and will be taken to Ahmedabad today.

Police has not disclosed the reason of his arrest yet. Some of his recent tweets had been, however, withheld. A tweet by news agency ANI, however, said he has been held over based on a complaint regarding his tweets targetting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Quoting Kokrajhar SP Thube Prateek Vijay Kumar, the news agency said that Mevani was arrested from Palanpur Circuit House last night.

"Police yet to share FIR copy with us. Prima facie, we have been informed about some cases filed against him in Assam," Mevani’s team wrote on Instagram.

After a complaint by Anup Kumar Dey, a resident of Bhabanipur in Kokrajhar district in Assam, under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), section 153(A) (promoting enmity between two communities), 295(A), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), and sections of the IT Act, according to the news agency.

The complaint mentioned a tweet sent out by Mevani on April 18 wherein he mentioned that the "prime minister of India Narendra Modi worships and considers 'Godse' as God and appealed the PM on his visit on to Gujarat April 20 that he should make an appeal to the public for the peace and harmony in areas where communal violence had taken place.

The tweets have been withheld by the social media platform.

A former journalist and lawyer activist, Mevani is a Dalit leader and convenor of political party Rashtriya Dalit Adhikar Manch. He is an independent MLA from Gujarat's Vadgam and extended support to the Congress, when former JNU students’ union leader Kanhaiya Kumar joined the party in September 2021. He has been a strong critic of the Bharatiya Janata Party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mevani, 41, rose to national prominence during the 2016 protests following the flogging incident in which seven Dalit youths were tortured in Una, Gujarat, by members of a cow protection group.

Mevani then appeared, along with Hardik Patel and Alpesh Thakore, as the young leaders challenging the BJP dominance in Gujarat during the 2017 Assembly elections. Thakore later joined the BJP and Hardik Patel is the working president of the Gujarat Congress.

Mevani won the Vadgam (reserved) assembly constituency in the Banaskantha district of Gujarat in 2017 with the backing of Congress.