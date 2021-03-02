English
Gujarat local bodies polls: BJP surges ahead of Congress

Counting of votes is underway since 9 am in 81 municipalities, 31 district panchayats, and 231 taluka panchayats where elections were held on Sunday.

PTI
March 02, 2021 / 01:53 PM IST

The BJP gained a lead by winning 2,085 seats, while the Congress won 602 seats so far across various municipalities, district and taluka panchayats in Gujarat where results for 2,771 seats out of the total 8,474 were declared till 1 pm on Tuesday.

There are total 8,474 seats across the three local bodies. Candidates in 237 seats remain unopposed, the State Election Commission (SEC) said.

Bye-elections were also held for two seats in taluka panchayats and 24 seats in municipalities.

As per the results available till 1 pm, the BJP has so far bagged 2,085 seats, while the Congress has won 602 seats across these local bodies, the SEC said.

New entrant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has won 15 seats, Bahujan Samaj Party-5, while independents have won 42 seats, it said.

In municipalities, the BJP has so far won 803 seats and the Congress-159.

In district panchayats, the BJP has till now bagged 246 seats and the Congress-55.

In taluka panchayats, the BJP has so far emerged victorious in 1,036 seats and the Congress in 388 seats.

More than 58,000 poll and security personnel are involved in the counting being conducted at 542 centres in Gujarat, the SEC said.
PTI
first published: Mar 2, 2021 01:48 pm

