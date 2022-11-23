 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gujarat elections 2022 | 19 BJP rebels in the race, suspended for 6 years

Sohil Sehran
Nov 23, 2022 / 04:12 PM IST

Despite home minister Amit Shah’s directions to Gujarat leaders to have a dialogue with the disgruntled colleagues, 19 rebels filed papers to contest the assembly elections as independents

The BJP seems to have a rebel problem in Gujarat after 20 of the party leaders chose to contest as independents in Himachal Pradesh where polling was held on November 12.

Despite home minister Amit Shah’s directions to Gujarat leaders to have a dialogue with their disgruntled colleagues, 19 rebels have filed their papers to contest the assembly elections as independents.

The BJP, which is seeking a seventh straight term in the western state, has suspended all of them for six years.

The first list of seven suspended party leaders was released on November 20 followed by a second with 12 more names, including six-time MLA Madhu Shrivastav, on November 22.

The first phase of polling in Shah’s and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state will be held on December 1. Eighty-nine seats will be voted for in the first phase and the BJP will face rebels in seven of these constituencies.

Twelve rebels are in the race in the second and final phase when 93 seats would be voted for on December 5. Votes will be counted on December 8 along with those for Himachal Pradesh.