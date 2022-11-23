Gujarat elections 2022 | 19 BJP rebels in the race, suspended for 6 years

Congress leader is on “Bharat Todo Yatra”, not Bharat Jodo, BJP's Sambit Patra said (Representative image)

The BJP seems to have a rebel problem in Gujarat after 20 of the party leaders chose to contest as independents in Himachal Pradesh where polling was held on November 12.

Despite home minister Amit Shah’s directions to Gujarat leaders to have a dialogue with their disgruntled colleagues, 19 rebels have filed their papers to contest the assembly elections as independents.

The BJP, which is seeking a seventh straight term in the western state, has suspended all of them for six years.

The first list of seven suspended party leaders was released on November 20 followed by a second with 12 more names, including six-time MLA Madhu Shrivastav, on November 22.

The first phase of polling in Shah’s and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state will be held on December 1. Eighty-nine seats will be voted for in the first phase and the BJP will face rebels in seven of these constituencies.

Twelve rebels are in the race in the second and final phase when 93 seats would be voted for on December 5. Votes will be counted on December 8 along with those for Himachal Pradesh.

The BJP, which released the names of its candidates spread over four lists, dropped 42 of its 99 MLAs. The party is contesting all 182 seats in the state.

The denial of tickets led to resentment among many aspirants and Shah was quick to give directions to senior leaders to ensure they didn’t leave the party.

“The BJP has a stringent process of distributing tickets. We conduct internal surveys, met workers at the grassroots level to assess the situation. If a candidate is losing ground, the party doesn’t consider them for a ticket but it doesn’t mean that the party doesn’t value them,” a senior leader said on condition of anonymity.

Shah gave those directions as he acknowledged their contribution towards strengthening the cadre. “We were told the displeased leaders share a long, suspe association with the BJP family and they should be made comfortable. In fact, many refrained from filing nominations after we initiated discussions with them,” the leader added.

The last date for withdrawing nominations for the second phase of polling was November 21.

“The party is targeting 150 seats and these rebels won’t dent our numbers. There is a possibility of vote share getting affected in a few pockets of the state. In the 2017 assembly elections, the number of rebels was a little less, but we formed the government,” BJP’s Gujarat spokesperson Yamal Vyas said.

The party would record number of seats and the strategy is well designed, Vyas added.