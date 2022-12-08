 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gujarat election results will have positive effect on BJP's prospects in Karnataka: CM Basavaraj Bommai

PTI
Dec 08, 2022 / 01:39 PM IST

Rejoicing over the BJP's landslide victory in Gujarat, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the election results there will have a positive effect on the party's prospects in poll-bound Karnataka.

He was reacting to the Gujarat election results where the BJP won to retain power for a seventh straight term and its effect on Karnataka Assembly elections, which is less than five months away.

"This election result will have a positive effect on the Karnataka elections as well. It will be a major morale booster for the BJP cadre and supporters. Our victory is guaranteed if we work with more vigour," Bommai told reporters here.

He said the trends show that BJP will once register a landslide victory for the seventh time by winning more seats compared to earlier results.

According to him, people supported good administration due to which there was 'pro-incumbency.' "There used to be a trend of anti-incumbency but now we are seeing pro-incumbency. Gujarat has shown pro-incumbency. We are winning for the seventh time, which is not easy," the Chief Minister said.

He emphasised that the governments have to perform to get pro-incumbency results, which the BJP government in Gujarat has done.