Gujarat Election Result 2022 | Saurashtra sides with BJP

Representative image.

Gujarat's Saurashtra region, which accounts for 48 seats out of the total 182 seats in the state Assembly, has sided with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The saffron party has managed to get as many as 40 seats.

BJP had roped in dozens of national-level leaders to campaign in this part of the western state. The region went to polls in the first phase on December 1, along with South Gujarat.

In 2017, Congress had won 28 of the total seats leaving the BJP trailing at 19. Political experts say that the region plays a key role in government formation and setting a strong opposition.

In the run-up to the polls, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was personally handling the election campaign, held a series of meetings with state leaders and party workers of Saurashtra. The party had set the priority of getting the seat arithmetic right and ensuring intense support on the ground.

BJP’s top leadership had deputed various teams across 11 districts of the region to assess the situation, after which tickets were distributed. BJP’s preparations in Saurashtra also involved a multi-pronged strategy, focusing on booth-level committees, motivating party cadre, and holding regular meets with workers.

Saurashtra has a sizable Patidar and Other Backward Class (OBC) population. In 2017, the Congress party’s strong performance was attributed to the 2015 Patidar community's quota agitation that targeted the BJP government.

Meanwhile, Congress which is strapped for funds was banking on the Saurashtra region from the beginning. The party went on a silent campaign and relied on its local heavyweight leaders. In fact, Congress’ ticket distribution was also seen as a positive step.

Political observers say the Congress party could neither list its achievements to the voters nor make any announcements. The absence of top leadership is also seen as the main reason for the Congress’ debacle in the region.