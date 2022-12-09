Gujarat Election Result 2022 | Congress likely to lose Leader of Opposition post

With a landslide victory of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Gujarat assembly polls, Congress is likely to lose the post of Leader of Opposition (LoP) as it managed to win only 17 seats in the western state.

Gujarat’s assembly has 182 seats and 10 percent strength is required for a party to qualify as Leader of Opposition. However, the opposition Congress seems to have lost the opportunity in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) increased its tally from 99 seats on 49 percent vote share in 2017 to 156 seats on 52.5 percent vote share in 2022. BJP, which has been ruling the state since 1995, has broken the record of 1985 when Congress won 149 seats under the leadership of Madhav Singh Solanki.

BJP’s Gujarat president CR Patil said, “Party has made three records in the elections with highest number of seats, highest vote shares and candidates winning with record margins.”

Political observers say the Congress party had refused the post of LoP to its rival parties after it swept general selections in 1980 and 1984.

The Congress couldn’t send LoP after 2014 and 2019 general election as it had won only 44 and 52 seats respectively. At least 55 seats are required for a party to qualify for Leader of Opposition.

As per the latest figures, the BJP has got maximum seats from all the four regions of Gujarat including Kutch-Saurashtra, South Gujarat, Central Gujarat and North Gujarat. The party’s performance also restricted new entrant Aam Aadmi Party to five seats in the state. In 2017, Congress had performed well and won 77 seats in the state.

Moneycontrol News

