Gujarat Election Result 2022 | Congress gets zero seats in 21 districts

(Representational image; Credit: Reuters)

The Congress has got zero seats in 21 of the total 33 districts in Gujarat, while the new entrant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) could win only five seats from five districts of the state.

Of the total 182 assembly seats in the western state, Congress has bagged 17 seats. The party has won three seats from Banaskantha, two each in Anand, Patan and Ahmedabad districts. It has won one each seat in Navsari, Surat, Sabarkantha, Mahisagar, Junagadh, Gir Somnath, Porbandar and Mahesana districts.

The Congress’ vote share has reduced to 27.3 percent from 41 percent in the 2017 assembly elections, when it won 77 seats and restricted the ruling BJP to 99. Saurashtra region, which was Congress party’s stronghold in 2017, where it won 28 seats also sided with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), winning 40 of 48 seats.

Congress party has managed to win only three seats despite its aggressive campaign in the region. As per the latest data, BJP polled 48.23 percent votes in Saurashtra, Congress got 26 percent and AAP secured 20 percent.

In the run-up to the polls, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was personally handling the election campaign, held a series of meetings with state leaders and party workers of Saurashtra. The party had set the priority of getting the seat arithmetic right and ensuring intense support on the ground.

Meanwhile, Arvind Kejriwal led AAP which ran an aggressive campaign has won five seats from districts, Botad, Narmada, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar and Junagadh. Political observers say, AAP cutting into Congress party votes has been the biggest factor behind the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) massive victory in the state.