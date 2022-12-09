 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gujarat Election Result 2022 | BJP's micro-strategy behind landslide victory

Sohil Sehran
Dec 09, 2022 / 07:40 PM IST

The Bhartiya Janata Party's landslide victory in Gujarat is viewed as a major outcome of the party’s micro-strategy of creating page committees in the state.

In the run-up to assembly polls, the party had intensified its Page Committee Maha Jan Sampark, creating 15 lakh page committees with 82 lakh members.

The page committee members were tasked to extend the party’s outreach to connect with more than 4.90 crore voters in the state. The page being referred to is the printed page of the electoral rolls in every booth.

At least 10 members were given the responsibility of each page which usually has the names of 60 voters on it.

“Across Gujarat, we had 82 lakh Page members, one person from each of the BJP affiliated families. They were working on the ground for the last two years, ensuring people get benefits of state and centre-sponsored schemes,” said Zubin Ashara BJP’s Gujarat Media head.

The committee of ten committee members was headed by a Page Pramukh, who had the responsibility of ten families to ensure their names are mentioned in the electoral list, Zubin added.