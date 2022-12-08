 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gujarat election result 2022 | A winning debut for BJP's Hardik Patel, bags Viramgam

Sohil Sehran
Dec 08, 2022 / 12:46 PM IST

The 28-year-old leader came to prominence in 2015 spearheading the Patidar agitation against the BJP government, demanding Other Backward Class (OBC) status and reservation in government jobs and education for Patidars.

In the high-stakes battle for Gujarat, BJP leader Hardik Patel has won the Viramgam Assembly seat by a margin of over 19,000  votes.

He was facing Congress' Bharwad Lakhabhai Bhikhabhai and Aam Aadmi Party's Amarsinh Anadaji Thakor.

The 28-year-old leader came to prominence in 2015 spearheading the Patidar agitation against the state BJP government, demanding Other Backward Class (OBC) status and reservation in government jobs and education for Patidars.

However, sources said, "Hardik Patel is unlikely to get a place in the state cabinet." He made his debut in politics in 2019, when he joined the Indian National Congress.

Hardik served as the working president of the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee. He subsequently became a strong critic of former party president Rahul Gandhi and joined the BJP in June 2022.