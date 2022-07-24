English
    Gujarat: Delhi CM Kejriwal to visit Somnath temple, hold townhall of traders in Rajkot on Jul 26

    PTI
    July 24, 2022 / 03:26 PM IST
    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File image)

    Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal will visit Somnath temple and hold a townhall meeting with traders in Gujarat’s Rajkot city on July 26, a party official said on Sunday.

    This will be Kejriwal’s second visit to the poll-bound state in less than a week and third this month. This will be Kejriwal’s second visit to the poll-bound state in less than a week and third this month.

    The AAP leader will arrive in Gujarat for a two-day visit on Monday, during which he will hold a townhall meeting with traders in Rajkot after offering prayers at Somnath temple.

    ”Arvindji will land at Rajkot airport on Monday evening and will leave for Somnath town in Gir Somnath district, where he will stay the night.

    He will offer prayers at the Somnath temple the next morning and will arrive at Rajkot, where he will hold a townhall with traders in the afternoon,” Rajguru said.

    During his visit to Surat on July 21, Kejriwal had promised free electricity up to 300 units per month if voted to power in the Assembly elections due this year.

    The Delhi chief minister has also guaranteed uninterrupted power supply without cuts and waiver of all pending electricity bills issued before December 31, 2021.

    He had said that in the next few weeks, the AAP will share with the people of Gujarat its agenda on what it plans to do for them if voted to power in the state.

    Kejriwal had visited Gujarat on July 3, when he held a townhall on the issue of free electricity in Ahmedabad.

    Presenting the ”Delhi model”, the AAP leader had said that free electricity is possible in Gujarat if corruption is eliminated.
    PTI
    Tags: #Arvind kejriwa
    first published: Jul 24, 2022 03:26 pm
