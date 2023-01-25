English
    Gujarat court acquits 22 accused in post-Godhra riots case in which 17 people were killed

    PTI
    January 25, 2023 / 10:05 AM IST
    (Representative Image)

    (Representative Image)

    A court at Halol town in Gujarat's Panchmahal district has acquitted 22 people, accused of killing 17 members of a minority community including two children, for want of evidence in a case stemming from the 2002 post-Godhra communal riots in the state.

    According to the prosecution, the victims were killed on February 28, 2002 and their bodies burnt with an intention to destroy evidence.

    The court of Additional Sessions Judge Harsh Trivedi on Tuesday acquitted all the 22 accused, eight of whom died during the pendency of the case, defence lawyer Gopalsinh Solanki said.

    "The court acquitted all the accused in the case of rioting and murder of 17 members of a minority community, including two children, in Delol village of the district for want of evidence, Solanki said.