you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 31, 2019 05:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

Gujarat Congress wants Ahmed Patel to contest from Bharuch Lok Sabha seat

Patel, currently a Rajya Sabha member, won from Bharuch thrice, in 1977, 1980 and 1984, but lost to BJP's Chandubhai Deshmukh in 1991, after which he did not contest from the seat.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Gujarat Congress unit has requested senior party leader Ahmed Patel to contest the next month's Lok Sabha poll from the state's Bharuch seat.

Patel, currently a Rajya Sabha member, won from Bharuch thrice, in 1977, 1980 and 1984, but lost to BJP's Chandubhai Deshmukh in 1991, after which he did not contest from the seat.

The BJP has never lost the seat since then.

"People want Patel to contest from Bharuch, because they believe this will help the Congress win the seat, and its positive impact will be felt on other seats in Gujarat as well," state party's election in-charge Rajiv Satav said.

"It will be clear in the next two-three days whether he will contest from Bharuch, but we (local unit party workers) have requested him for the same," he said.

Congress state president Amit Chavda said Patel has been like a guide for party workers in the state.

"Whether it is Bharuch, Gujarat, or the country, Ahmed bhai has been a popular leader among people cutting across caste, creed and religious lines. It is but natural that the party workers want him to contest from Bharuch," he said.

He said the wish of local Congress workers and leaders has been conveyed to Satav, who has put it across to the party high command.

The Congress has so far announced its candidates for 13 out of the total 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat.

The decision on candidates for other seats, including Bharuch, is likely to be taken soon, Chavda said.

Polling will be held in a single phase in Gujarat on April 23.

The last date of filing of nominations is April 4.

The BJP won all 26 Lok Sabha seats in the state in 2014.
First Published on Mar 31, 2019 04:59 pm

tags #Congress #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

