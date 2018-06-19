Gujarat Congress plays safe; 34 panchayat members packed away to Rajasthan

In an anti-poaching measure, the Gujarat Congress has sent 34 members from Ahmedabad and Patan districts to unknown cities in Rajasthan just days before the elections for the Panchayat President and Vice-President posts. In a similar incident last year, the party had packed away 44 MLAs to a resort in Bengaluru during the Rajya Sabha polls to avoid being poached by the BJP.

The members of the panchayats in Ahmedabad and Patan districts are slated to select their President and Vice-President on June 20, 2018. As per a report by The Indian Express, the Congress has confirmed that the candidates for these two posts would be brought back on the last day of filing nominations and the others, on the day of the elections.

The report quoted the Ahmedabad District Congress Committee (ADCC) chief Khodaji Thakor as saying, “We are in hiding in Rajasthan for a week due to fear of the BJP poaching our representatives using saam, daam, dand, bhed (persuasion, bribe, punishment, and threats).” On being asked, he refused to reveal his location.

In Gujarat, the election of the office bearers in district panchayats is held once every 30 months. Currently, both the posts are being held by Congress incumbents. The BJP spokesperson, Bharat Pandya claimed that the Congress was levying baseless charges against the BJP only because it is unable to keep its flock together.

During the 2017 Rajya Sabha elections, Congress had sent its 44 MLAs to a resort in Bengaluru to avoid alleged poaching by BJP.

In the panchayat elections though, Congress is confident of winning. Manish Doshi, Congress spokesperson said, “We are going to retain power in both Ahmedabad and Patan districts despite BJP playing every trick to defeat us.”

With the elections in two days, it will be interesting to see if BJP attempts poaching and how the Congress battles it.