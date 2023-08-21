Gujarat Congress invites BJP leaders for dharna over issues concerning OBCs on August 22

Seeking to corner the BJP, the opposition Congress in Gujarat has invited prominent OBC leaders of the ruling party to participate in a sit-in organised in Gandhinagar on August 22 to highlight various issues concerning the Other Backward Classes, including the need for reservation for them in local bodies. Through social media, leader of the Congress Legislative Party in Gujarat, Amit Chavda, invited a host of OBC MLAs, MPs and ministers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to attend "Swabhiman Dharna" (Sit-in for self-respect) organised at Satyagrah Chhavni ground in Gandhinagar at 10:30 am.

Among others, the invitation has been extended to Lok Sabha MPs and Union ministers Mahendra Munjpara and Devusinh Chauhan, Gujarat ministers Kunvarji Bavaliya, Jagdish Vishwakarma and Parshottam Solanki, MLA Alpesh Thakor and Gujarat Assembly Speaker Shankar Chaudhary.The Gujarat Congress has accused the BJP trying to end representation of OBCs in local bodies.

According to Chavda, the protest has been organised by a non-political outfit called "OBC Anamat Bachao Samiti", which was formed last year to raise the issues concerning the community.In his message inviting BJP leaders, the Congress MLA said, "You all come from the OBC community, which is constantly being subjected to injustice and discrimination. Since you are in the government, OBCs have high hopes from you. Thus, I urge you to attend this 'Swabhiman Dharna' as part of your social responsibility towards the community."

The main contention of the opposition party is the "delay" in making public a report submitted by a commission formed last year by the BJP government to ascertain the nature and implications of backwardness in local bodies to decide on reservation for OBCs in them.The report was submitted by the commission in April this year. Since the report has not been made public, elections to several local bodies have been put on hold in the state, the Congress has alleged.

The BJP government had formed the commission, headed by retired Gujarat High Court Judge KS Jhaveri, in July last year to collect and analyse data about the nature and implications of backwardness in local bodies, an exercise necessary for fixing the OBC quota in elections for institutes of local self-governance in the state.As directed by the Supreme Court, seats to be reserved for OBC candidates in each local body will be decided as per recommendations of the commission following a detailed study.

Earlier, 10 per cent of the seats in local bodies such as village panchayats and municipalities were kept reserved for OBC candidates."We see a conspiracy to end the political existence of OBCs in the state. The report (of the commission) has not been made public for four months now. As a result, elections have been put on hold for 7,100 gram panchayats, 75 municipalities, two district panchayats and 18 taluka panchayats. We demand that the report be made public and 27 per cent seats in local self-governance bodies be kept reserved for OBCs," maintained Congress leader Chavda.

Chavda also demanded a caste-based census and allocation of 27 per cent of the total state budget for the welfare of OBCs.He sought formation of sub-plan committees to oversee budget spending on OBCs and reservation for OBCs, Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) in cooperative bodies of the state.