App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 09, 2019 03:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

Gujarat CM to expand cabinet, Congress turncoat likely to be minister

Rupani had expanded his cabinet in July 2018 and inducted Kunvarji Bavaliya, on the same day of the latter quitting the Congress.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani will expand his cabinet on March 9 and may induct three members including a Congress turncoat, Jawahar Chavda, official sources said.

The other two likely to become ministers are Yogesh Patel, the BJP MLA from Manjalpur in Vadodara district and Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, the legislator from Jamnagar West, also a former Congress leader.

"Yes it is true that cabinet expansion will take place today and three ministers will be inducted," Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Bharat Pandya confirmed.

Talking to PTI, Patel said apart from him, Chavda and Jadeja will also take oath as ministers.

A seven-time MLA from Manjalpur, Patel had expressed dissatisfaction against the BJP government over several issues including lack of representation from Vadodara region in the Rupani cabinet.

Chavda, a four-time lawmaker from Manavadar constituency and a prominent leader of OBC Ahir community, had Friday resigned as MLA. He had also quit the Congress and joined the BJP.

Jadeja had quit the Congress before 2017 assembly elections and joined the saffron party. He had contested elections from Jamnagar West constituency on a BJP ticket and won.

Rupani had expanded his cabinet in July 2018 and inducted Kunvarji Bavaliya, on the same day of the latter quitting the Congress.
First Published on Mar 9, 2019 03:06 pm

tags #Gujarat #Politics

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Ravichandran Ashwin Open to Make Koffee With Karan Debut

Tata Motors Starts the Supply of 40 Electric Buses to AICTSL

In Pics | India Women vs England Women, Third T20I in Guwahati

NEET 2019: AFMC MBBS 2019 Eligibility Criteria, Admission Process and ...

'Expected Better With Bat': Mandhana Lashes Out

We Kept Quiet But Scared Pakistan Began Crying 'Modi ne Maara', Says P ...

TMC Strongman's Meeting With BJP's Mukul Roy Leaves Trinamool Worried

‘Almighty Choke’ – Twitter Left Stunned by India’s Last Over D ...

Ducati India Announces Second Dream Tour for 2019 to the Konkan Coast

India's regional parties turn poorer, but DMK and TRS ring in the mool ...

MSMEs created 14% more jobs in last years, claims CII survey

US economy creates paltry 20,000 jobs in February

UP, Bihar continue to be down in the dumps in HDI, says report

Subhash Chandra Garg designated as Finance Secretary

Wall Street falls at open after weak jobs data, growth concerns

Believe opportunities are emerging within mid & smallcap space, says K ...

Market is on confident wicket now than it was in December, says Tata I ...

These five investment ideas by Centrum Broking can give you 12-52% ret ...

Ayodhya hearing: Appointing retired SC judge is new initiative, but la ...

Nirav Modi spotted in London, as MEA says extradition not that simple: ...

Taapsee Pannu epitomises the new age Hindi film heroine — one that's ...

US House Democrats okay sweeping plan to ensure fair election for all, ...

ArcelorMittal's takeover bid for debt-ridden Essar Steel approved by N ...

I-League: Chennai City FC, East Bengal in fray to be crowned champions ...

Hindu Kush Himalayas witness growth in hydropower projects, despite cl ...

The Stories in My Life: Raja Rao's timeless tale of a juggler and a se ...

Women's Day 2019: A must-follow list of 21 amazing Indian women on soc ...

Tamilrockers leak full print of Badla and Captain Marvel on its releas ...

Pictures inside: Arya and Sayyeshaa host colourful sangeet ahead of Su ...

Kalank: This Varun Dhawan Aditya Roy Kapur, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha ...

Nirav Modi tracked down in London, running a new diamond business

Captain Marvel’s post credit scene is a bonus for all the Avengers: ...

Badla Day 1 Box Office Collection: Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu's f ...

International Women's Day 2019: Nick Jonas has the most beautiful word ...

Mahira Khan pens down an emotional post for her mom on International W ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.