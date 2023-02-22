 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gujarat Budget for fiscal 2023-24 to be presented in Assembly on Friday

Feb 22, 2023 / 06:21 PM IST

A detailed agenda of the Assembly during the more than three-week-long session was discussed at a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) on Wednesday, said an official release.

The Budget session of the Gujarat Assembly will begin from Thursday in Gandhinagar and the state Budget for FY 2023-24 will be presented on Friday as Opposition parties geared up to corner the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government over key issues such as leak of question papers of recruitment exams, inflation and unemployment.

This will be the first budget of the state after the BJP retained power with a thumping majority in the December 2022 Assembly polls and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel returned for a fresh term in office.

The meeting of the BAC, which decides legislative business and other issues related to an Assembly session, was held under the chairmanship of Speaker Shankar Chaudhary and attended by MLAs of the ruling BJP, including Chief Minister Patel, and Opposition members.