Gujarat assembly speaker Rajendra Trivedi quits hours before oath-taking of new ministers

Rajendra Trivedi (Image Sourse: Twitter)

Gujarat Assembly Speaker Rajendra Trivedi resigned from his post hours ahead of the swearing-in of the chief minister Bhupendra Patel’s cabinet ministers on September 16.

Trivedi, a legislator from Raopura in Vadodara, is likely to join as a minister in Patel’s cabinet, sources said.

He submitted his resignation to the deputy speaker quitting with immediate effect. A notification to this effect has been issued by the Gujarat Legislature Secretariat.

“Rajendra Trivedi has by writing under his hand, resigned from the office of the Speaker of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly with effect from September 16, 2021 forenoon. Therefore, the Office of the Speaker in the Assembly has become vacant from September 16, 2021, forenoon,” read the notification issued by DM Patel, the secretary of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly.

The cabinet ministers in Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel's government will be sworn in at 1:30 pm today. All the ministers in the cabinet will be new as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has reportedly decided to drop all ministers who were part of former chief minister Vijay Rupani’s government.

The BJP is learned to have adopted what is being called the “no-repeat theory” in Gujarat, perhaps, to counter the anti-incumbency factor ahead of the next year’s Assembly election. However, there is no official word on this yet.

Trivedi, 65, had assumed office as the speaker on February 19, 2018. A two-term MLA, Trivedi has previously been a minister (in-charge) of state for sports, youth and cultural activities, and pilgrimage development.