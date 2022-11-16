 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPolitics

Gujarat assembly polls: Politics divide cricketer Ravindra Jadeja’s family

Sohil Sehran
Nov 16, 2022 / 02:53 PM IST

While the cricketer’s wife Rivaba is the BJP candidate from Jamnagar North, his elder sister Naynaba is campaigning for the Congress. Naynaba and her father Aniruddhsinh Jadeja joined the Congress in April 2019. Rivaba joined the BJP around the same time

Congress leader Naynaba Jadeja

While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded cricketer Ravindra Jadeja’s wife Rivaba Jadeja from Jamnagar North in Gujarat, his sister Naynaba Jadeja is aggressively campaigning for the Congress.

Gujarat will vote for the 182-member assembly in two phases–on December 1 and 5. The results will be declared on December 8.

In a conversation with Moneycontrol, Naynaba said, “I too had staked a claim for a ticket from Jamnagar, but the party denied. There are senior leaders at the helm of the Congress who understand the ground situation better. Had they given me a ticket, the contest would have been between me and my sister-in-law.”

Naynaba, along with her father Aniruddhsinh Jadeja, joined the opposition Congress in April 2019. She was appointed the president of the District Women's Congress Committee and now elevated to secretary of the Gujarat Pradesh Mahila Congress Committee.

Naynaba, who is older than Ravindra Jadeja, has been campaigning door-to-door and holding public meetings in Jamnagar in support of Congress candidate Bhipendrasinh Jadeja. She campaigns for 10-12 hours a day.

“I believe in the ideology of the Congress. I did not get a ticket, but it’s my responsibility to leave no stone unturned and work for the party’s candidate, (Bhipendrasinh Jadeja), who is a senior leader and a popular face in Jamnagar,” said Naynaba.