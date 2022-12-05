 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gujarat Assembly polls: PM Modi casts vote in Ahmedabad

Moneycontrol News
Dec 05, 2022 / 09:59 AM IST

Polling is underway since 8 am for the second and final phase of the state elections in 93 constituencies across 14 districts in the central and north regions and will go on till 5 pm.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi cast his vote at a polling station in Ahmedabad on Monday during the second phase of the Gujarat Assembly polls.

Modi arrived at a polling station at Nishan High School in Ranip area of Ahmedabad city at around 9.30 am to exercise his franchise. He stood in a queue for a while to cast his vote.

After emerging from the polling station, the PM showed his inked finger to the crowd gathered to welcome him.

He then walked to his elder brother Soma Modi's house located near the polling station.

In the morning, Modi in a tweet appealed to people, particularly the young and women voters, to come in large numbers to exercise their franchise.