Gujarat Assembly Polls phase one | Here's a look at key candidates

People cast their votes for the Assembly election across the state; visuals from polling booth number 12, Dharamshala (Source: ANI Twitter)

A day after intense political campaigning ended for the first phase of Gujarat assembly polls the new entrant in the state Aam Aadmi Party is engaged in a fierce triangular battle with the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition Congress.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led party has a lot at stake in the first phase as its state president Gopal Italia and chief ministerial candidate Isudan Gadhvi will be in the fray.

As 89 constituencies will go to polls on December 1, here are the crucial electoral battles to keep an eye out for.

Katargam: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has fielded its state president Gopal Italia from the constituency. Italia is considered an influential Patidar leader, who played a key role in the Patidar quota agitation in 2015. He worked as a constable and a clerk in a government office before joining politics. He is pitted against Congress candidate Kaplesh Variya, who belongs to the Prajapati community that comes under Other Backward Classes (OBC), and BJP’s Vinodbhai Amrishbhai Mordiya.

Jamnagar North: The BJP has fielded cricketer Ravindra Jadeja’s wife Rivaba Jadeja, who is contesting for the first time. She replaced the party’s incumbent MLA Dharmendrasinh Jadeja. Rivaba will face off against Congress leader Bipendrasinh Jadeja and his campaign in the area was managed by Ravindra Jadeja’s sister Nainaba Jadeja. The Aam Aadmi has fielded former BJP leader Karsan Karmur.

Khambhalia: The Aam Aadmi Party has fielded its chief ministerial candidate Isudan Gadhvi from the seat. He is pitted against veteran Congress leader and sitting MLA Vikram Madam and BJP’s Mulu Bera. Khambhalia constituency has the dominance of the Ahir community, which is categorised under the Other Backward Classes. Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP is banking on the popularity of Gadhvi, who was a journalist in the state.

Bharatiya Janata Party has dropped its incumbent MLA from the seat after the Morbi bridge tragedy, which claimed the lives of 135 people. The party had fielded former five-time MLA Kantilal Amrutiya. He was seen jumping into the Machchhu river to rescue people. He will face Congress party’s Jayanti Jerajbhai Patel and Pankaj Ransariya from the Aam Aadmi Party.