Gujarat assembly polls: BJP fields CM Bhupendra Patel from Ghatlodia, Hardik Patel from Viramagam

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on November 10 released first list of candidates comprising 160 names for the Gujarat Assembly elections scheduled to be held in December this year.

Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav released the list of candidates in the presence of Gujarat BJP president CR Patil and Union health minister Mansukh Mandviya.

Chief minister Bhupendra Patel will contest from Ghatlodia Assembly seat in Ahmedabad. Hardik Patel, who spearheaded the Patidar agitation in Gujarat, will contest from Viramagam constituency.

The two-phase elections to constitute a new 182-member state assembly will be held on December 1 and 5. Votes will be counted on December 8.

Former chief minister Vijay Rupani, senior leaders Bhupendrasinh Chudasama and Nitin Patel will not contest the polls. Rupani was chief minister of the state from 2016 to 2021.

Rivaba Jadeja, wife of Ravindra Jadeja has been fielded from Jamnagar North.

The candidates were announced after leaders of the ruling party held deliberations during Central Election Committee meeting, which was attend by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah.