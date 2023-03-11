 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gujarat Assembly passes resolution against BBC for documentary on 2002 riots

PTI
Mar 11, 2023 / 09:30 AM IST

The controversial two-part series by the BBC titled ’India: The Modi Question’ misrepresents the events of 2002 in a malicious and low-level attempt to tarnish India’s image globally, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Vipul Patel said in the House on Friday while moving the resolution.

The Gujarat Legislative Assembly has passed a resolution requesting the Centre to take strict action against the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) for ”tarnishing the image and popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi” with its documentary on the 2002 riots in the state.

The documentary claims to have probed certain aspects of the riots, which took place after the Godhra train burning incident, when Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat.

Soon after its release, the government issued directions in January this year to block multiple YouTube videos and Twitter posts sharing links to the documentary.