 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPolitics

Gujarat Assembly elections: BJP upbeat ahead of counting of votes

PTI
Dec 07, 2022 / 03:26 PM IST

In the 2017 Assembly polls, BJP won 99 seats and Congress 77 seats, while two seats went to BTP, one to NCP, and three to independents.

Representative image

Buoyed by the exit polls, the ruling BJP in Gujarat is aiming for a straight seventh win in Assembly elections in the state, with hours left for counting of votes for elections held in two phases on December 1 and 5.

Exit polls have predicted a big majority for the BJP in Gujarat and if these projections are any indication, the saffron party is all set to retain power in the state for the seventh consecutive term and equal Left Fronts feat in West Bengal.

While the contest in Gujarat has traditionally been between the BJP and Congress, it was three-cornered this time around with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) entering the poll arena.

The counting of votes will start at 8 am on Thursday at 37 counting centres covering the 182 Assembly seats, an official said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the BJP poll campaign, addressing around 30 rallies and road shows in the state. Union minister Amit Shah was in the state for almost two months, micromanaging the campaign and election strategy for the BJP.

Party president J P Nadda, chief ministers of BJP-ruled states including Yogi Adityanath, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Himanta Biswa Sarma and Pramod Sawant also addressed election rallies in the state.