Gujarat Assembly elections: BJP upbeat ahead of counting of votes

PTI
Dec 08, 2022 / 07:21 AM IST

The counting process will start at 8 am at 37 counting centres covering the 182 Assembly seats.

The ruling BJP in Gujarat is aiming for a straight seventh term in the state, as the counting of votes for the Assembly elections held on December 1 and 5 gets underway on Thursday morning.

It was a high-stakes three-cornered fight between the BJP, Congress and AAP. Political observers said the outcome will determine who captures the main opposition space in Gujarat.

Exit polls have predicted a big majority for the BJP in Gujarat and if these projections are any indication, the saffron party is all set to retain power in the state for the seventh consecutive term and equal Left Front's feat in West Bengal.

For the BJP, a positive result will firm up Narendra Modi's bid for a third consecutive term as PM in 2024.

For the Congress, its role as the main challenger to the BJP is at stake and Thursday's results will reveal if the party's 'silent campaign' has cut ice with people, an observer said. Top leaders of the party were busy with the Bharat Jodo Yatra.