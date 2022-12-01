 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gujarat Assembly elections: 48.48% voting recorded till 3 pm in first phase

Dec 01, 2022 / 05:01 PM IST

Gujarat Assembly elections: Barring a few minor incidents and some reports of problems in the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), the voting process, which commenced at 8 am, remained largely peaceful so far.

An average voter turnout of 48.48 per cent was recorded till 3 pm on Thursday as voting was underway for the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections in 89 seats across 19 districts of Saurashtra-Kutch and southern regions of the state, the Election Commission said.

The tribal-dominated Tapi and Narmada districts in south Gujarat registered more than 60 per cent polling, as per the EC.

Barring a few minor incidents and some reports of problems in the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), the voting process, which commenced at 8 am, remained largely peaceful so far.

A scuffle broke out between two groups of people belonging to different political parties at Palitana in Bhavnagar during voting.

At Jamjodhpur in Jamnagar district, women voters registered a protest after finding that there was no separate booth for them at the polling station.

In Junagadh, a ruckus broke out after police tried to stop a Congress functionary when he was walking towards the polling station carrying a cooking gas cylinder on his shoulder.