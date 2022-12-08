 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gujarat Assembly: BJP inches towards all-time high record of 149 seats

As per the latest trends, the party was leading in 149 seats, the number of seats which the Congress had won in the 1985 election under the leadership of Madhavsinh Solanki, in what remains a record till date.

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 Live Updates

With the early trends in all 182 seats of Gujarat Assembly coming in, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was seen inching towards an all-time high record of 149 seats.

The BJP was all set for a sweeping victory for the eighth term in a state where it has not lost an election since 1995.

The Congress was ahead in 19 seats and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in 9, according to the first trends of all the seats in the state Assembly as reported by the Election Commission.

The others were leading in five seats, including a candidate of the Samajwadi Party in Kutiyana seat of Porbandar district and four independents in Dhanera, Vaghodia, Santrampur and Deesa.

After registering initial gains, the Congress and AAP slipped while the BJP continued to improve its tally to reach the tally of 149.