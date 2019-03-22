Guess who is Twitter's favourite chief minister in India? Hint: It's not Yogi Adityanath

Ahead of the upcoming general election, here is a look at the popularity of chief ministers on Twitter Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/6 Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party's national convener has swept the hearts of the Twitterati with his broom. A strong critic of the ruling BJP at the Centre and a champion of statehood for Delhi, Kejriwal has 14.7 million followers on Twitter. With 27.4k tweets, he is the most popular chief minister on Twitter. (Image: Reuters) 2/6 Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is second on the list with close to 4.8 million followers on Twitter. Circumspect about his posts, the Janata Dal (United) chief mostly posts about government schemes and wishes people on social occasions, which is evident in his nearly 3,000 tweets. 3/6 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is third on the list of most popular heads of states on Twitter. Championing the cause of special status for Andhra Pradesh, Naidu has been tweeting compulsively in 2019 with about 25 tweets a day, which is a tweet every hour. He has close to 4.2 million followers and 6.4k tweets. 4/6 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who is also the head monk of the Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur, has close to 3.7 million followers on Twitter. A staunch BJP ideologue, Adityanath mostly tweets about public meetings and addresses but does not retweet any other politician. 5/6 Devendra Fadnavis, the chief minister of Maharashtra, with nearly 3.4 million followers, is the fifth most popular head of state on Twitter. His 30k tweets are mostly about the successes of the BJP government in the state of Maharashtra. 6/6 West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress satrap Mamata Banerjee is a strong critic of the PM Narendra Modi-led NDA at the Centre. She has close to 3.4 million followers. The 5.2k tweets posted by her are centred around castigating the BJP, wishing people on social occasions and paying tributes to leaders. She does not retweet any other handles. First Published on Mar 22, 2019 08:12 pm