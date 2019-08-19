App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Aug 19, 2019 02:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Growing concerns in RJD over possible defections, Tejashwi Yadav staying away from politics

In the last few months, the RJD has been in complete disarray. This has left the state’s ruling JD(U)-BJP unchallenged in the political sphere

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Legislative Party meeting of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) was cancelled on August 17 as the Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, was not going to attend it.

Tejashwi, who now leads the RJD, has remained away from politics since the 2019 Lok Sabha election concluded. While he attended the Bihar Assembly session, he did not participate in the proceedings. The RJD had failed to win a single seat in the election even though it had fought as part of the ‘Mahagathbandhan (grand opposition alliance)’.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies -- Janata Dal (United) and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) -- won 39 out of the 40 seats in the state. Congress won one.

Close

Concerns within RJD over possible defections

related news

In the last few months, the RJD has been in complete disarray. This has left the state’s ruling JD(U)-BJP unchallenged in the political sphere.

The ongoing situation has led to growing speculation that multiple legislators from the RJD could be planning to move to the JD(U).

Reports suggest that nearly half of the members in both houses of the state legislatures did not turn up for a meeting that was held on August 16. All MLAs and MLCs, besides the party’s Rajya Sabha MPs and top office bearers, were supposed to attend the meeting.

Tejashwi Yadav’s elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav and eldest daughter Misa Bharti also did not attend the meeting. Bharti is a Rajya Sabha MP. In fact, Tej Pratap had floated Lalu Rabri Morcha, a political outfit, ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

First Published on Aug 19, 2019 02:47 pm

