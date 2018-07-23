App
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2018 08:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Group of Ministers & officers' panel set up for steps to tackle lynching

The move came days after the Supreme Court asked the government to enact a law to deal with such incidents.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The government today set up a Group of Ministers (GoM) under Home Minister Rajnath Singh and a panel headed by the Home Secretary to deal with the growing number of lynching incidents.

The move came days after the Supreme Court asked the government to enact a law to deal with such incidents, terming them as "horrendous acts of mobocracy".

In an impromptu intervention at the end of the day's sitting, Home Minister Singh told the Lok Sabha that the panel will give its report in 15 days.

The panel headed by Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba will suggest measures and legal framework to effectively deal with incidents of mob violence and lynching. The panel will submit its recommendations to the GoM, which will submit them to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On Friday, a 28-year-old man was beaten to death on suspicion of cow smuggling at Alwar in Rajasthan.
First Published on Jul 23, 2018 07:53 pm

