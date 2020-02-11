Greater Kailash Election Result 2020 LIVE: Check Greater Kailash Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Greater Kailash is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in region of Delhi and falls in New Delhi district.

Constituency information

The voter turnout in the 2015 Assembly elections was 66.69% and in 2013, 66.15% of Greater Kailash's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).

In the 2015 Delhi state Assembly elections, Saurabh Bharadwaj of AAP won in this seat defeating BJP's candidate by a margin of 14583 votes which was 13.5% of the total votes polled. Saurabh Bharadwaj polled a total of 108037 (53.3%) votes.

AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj won this seat in the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections beating the BJP candidate by a margin of 13092 (13.75%) votes. Saurabh Bharadwaj polled 95220 which was 45.26% of the total votes polled.