Last Updated : Jan 17, 2019 10:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

Grand Alliance of Opposition parties a non starter: Ram Madhav

"The maha gat bandhan (grand alliance) has fallen flat. It is a non-starter. Delhi and Odisha chief Ministers said they have nothing to do with Congress. The two big political parties in Uttar Pradesh said Congress no entry," he told a press conference here.

BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav on Thursday termed the proposed 'Grand Alliance' of the opposition parties as a "non-starter".

"There is utter chaos and confusion in the name of grand alliance, Yet efforts are on by them to create an illusion in the minds of the people that through a kind of a grand alliance they can defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.

"There is utter chaos and confusion in the name of grand alliance, Yet efforts are on by them to create an illusion in the minds of the people that through a kind of a grand alliance they can defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.

The BJP general secretary said "We have vision, have the capacity to give a stable government. On the other hand the opposition has no vision, or the capacity and commitment to give a stable government."

Madhav claimed that the BJP will come back with a greater majority together with NDA allies will form another strong and stable government to take forward the development agenda of Modi's vision for new India.

"Look at our opposition on the other hand. There is no opposition. ... no leader in the country to match Modi's leadership, popularity, his vision. Their alliance is without any visions, programmes, without any ideas or ideologies. They have only a single point agenda stop Modi," he said.
First Published on Jan 17, 2019 10:20 pm

