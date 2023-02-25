 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Grand alliance, BJP switch to election mode as Nitish Kumar, Amit Shah face off in Bihar

PTI
Feb 25, 2023 / 11:30 PM IST

Nitish Kumar asserted that the BJP will be restricted to under 100 seats if all the opposition parties, including the Congress, fight the 2024 Lok Sabha polls unitedly.

Bihar's ruling Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) as well as its rival, the BJP, swung into election mode Saturday, almost a year ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, as their leaders Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Union Home Minister Amit Shah faced off in rival rallies in the politically important Hindi heartland state.

JD(U) strongman Kumar on Saturday asserted that the BJP will be restricted to under 100 seats if all the opposition parties, including the Congress, fight the 2024 Lok Sabha polls unitedly.

While Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the BJP's principal strategist, told a rally and a conclave of farmers and labourers that the doors were shut "for ever" for Kumar, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's return to power will be followed by the party winning assembly elections on its own.

This seemed to be an answer of sorts to Kumar's statement made earlier last month that he would die rather than join hands with the saffron party.