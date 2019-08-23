App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Aug 23, 2019 03:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt's own advisers have admitted economy in deep mess: Rahul Gandhi

"Government's own economic advisors have finally acknowledged what we cautioned for long - India's economy is in a deep mess.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said the government's own advisers had now admitted that the country's economy was in a "deep mess" and asked the Centre to remonetise it by putting money in the hands of "the needy and not the greedy".

He also said the Congress had been cautioning about the state of the economy for long.

"Now, accept our solution and remonetise the economy, by putting money back in the hands of the needy and not the greedy," Gandhi wrote on Twitter.

First Published on Aug 23, 2019 03:40 pm

tags #India #Politics

