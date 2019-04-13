App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 13, 2019 09:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt wrote off Rs 5.5 lakh crore loans of its 'blue-eyed' boys, worst example of crony capitalism: Congress

"Crony capitalism's worst example is this. In the last 10 years, the total write off was Rs 7 lakh crore. Out of this Rs 5.5 lakh crore has been written off under Modiji. This means 80 per cent write offs have happened during the Modi government's tenure.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Congress on April 13 accused the Narendra Modi government of writing off Rs 5.5 lakh crore in loans of its "blue-eyed boys" and said it was the worst example of crony capitalism. Citing a news report, Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi accused the government of "favouritism".

"Crony capitalism's worst example is this. In the last 10 years, the total write off was Rs 7 lakh crore. Out of this Rs 5.5 lakh crore has been written off under Modiji. This means 80 per cent write offs have happened during the Modi government's tenure.

"The excuse given frequently is that writing off loan in the books does not mean that the loan is waived. But, that is a very illusory, a very tactical argument. The reality is that when a bank writes off a loan, the incentive to recover is virtually nil," he said.

Alleging that the Modi government rested on the twin pillars of "cronyism and loot", Singhvi challenged the government to reveal the names of those whose loans have been written off.

related news

"This is nothing but one-sided favouritism of your blue-eyed boys, the blue-eyed corporate and I call upon the government to reveal the names of those in respect of whom Rs. 5.5 lakh crore has been written off. Please do not throw some rule book or guidelines at us.

"I can tell you that there is no chance of the names being revealed because that will reveal the true extent of the Modi government's crony capitalism," he said.

Singhvi then went on to give a breakup of the write offs, claiming that out of the loans written off by the Modi government, Rs 1.56 lakh crore has been written off in the last one year alone, "just as elections are approaching".
First Published on Apr 13, 2019 09:15 pm

tags #Congress #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Narendra Modi #Politics

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

IPL 2019 Live Score, KXIP vs RCB Match in Mohali: Virat Kohli, Parthiv ...

Aira Gaira from Kalank: Kriti Sanon keeps Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy ...

Deepika Padukone picks Peter Dundus for her red carpet appearance at C ...

Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh finds a fan in Baahubali's Prabhas!

Star Wars Episode XI Teaser: Carrie Fisher's legend lives on in The Ri ...

Priyanka Chopra and Mindy Kaling to unite for a wedding drama

Prabhas debuts on Instagram and scores 7 lakh followers without a sing ...

Alia Bhatt has a smart response after Kangana Ranaut calls her Gully B ...

H D Deve Gowda Fears Modi Would Ruin the Country if Given a Second Cha ...

Virtuosity: Don’t Think Modi Will Come Back To Power – Shatughan S ...

Lalu Prasad's 'Poorly Written' Book Has '100 Mistakes' in First 4 Chap ...

IPL 2019 | Unstoppable Buttler Works His Magic Again

IPL 2019 | Joseph Injures Shoulder in MI's Loss to RR

UK's Manchester Museum Launches Exhibition on Jallianwala Bagh

After Lok Sabha Election, Telangana to Witness 3-Phase Local Body Poll ...

WATCH | Death Bowling Has Been an Issue For Every Team: Moody

At Bihar Rally, Asaduddin Owaisi Tears into the Congress

Lok Sabha polls 2019: Congress to go alone in Delhi as talks with AAP ...

Millennials will take pay cut to follow their passion, survey reveals

Election Commission bans NaMo TV from airing political content

Uday Kotak flags widening trust deficit between government and industr ...

Explainer: What are electoral bonds?

Wall Street opens higher on JPMorgan results, big energy deal

Oil rises as supply constraints outweigh China slowdown fears

Gold steadies as dollar retreats, on way to best week in three

SBICAP Securities expects larger banks with healthy capitalisation to ...

Mamata Banerjee no 'saviour of democracy'; browbeating of filmmakers, ...

Financial Intelligence Unit slams Allahabad Bank for not filing transa ...

Impunity for cow vigilantes in BJP's India threatens the foundational ...

Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya on what sets Majili apart and workin ...

US’ decision to seek Julian Assange’s extradition marks dramatic s ...

Monte Carlo 2019 draw analysis: At the Rafael Nadal Open, it’s not l ...

Via Francigena: Walking the 1,200-year old pilgrim path in Tuscany

The Stories in My Life: Isaac Bashevis Singer's story set in Warsaw ju ...

WhatsApp stickers: Here is how to download stickers for Ram Navami 201 ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.