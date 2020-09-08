172@29@17@105!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|politics|govt-working-tirelessly-towards-education-for-all-mission-amit-shah-5813001.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Sep 08, 2020 03:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt working tirelessly towards 'Education for All' mission: Amit Shah

"Our government under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has been empowering the children and working tirelessly towards its mission 'Education for All' through reforms like NEP, Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao, Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, etc," he tweeted.

PTI
Amit Shah
Amit Shah

The Modi Government has been empowering children and working tirelessly towards its mission of 'Education for All', Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday as he greeted people on the occasion of the International Literacy Day.

"Our government under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has been empowering the children and working tirelessly towards its mission 'Education for All' through reforms like NEP, Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao, Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, etc," he tweeted.

The International Literacy Day 2020 focuses on 'Literacy teaching and learning in the COVID-19 crisis and beyond', especially on the role of educators and changing pedagogies.

Close
The theme highlights literacy learning in a lifelong learning perspective, and therefore, mainly focuses on youth and adults.
First Published on Sep 8, 2020 03:13 pm

tags #India #Politics

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.