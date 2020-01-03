Govt won't budge on CAA: Amit Shah

Launching an “awareness programme” in support of the amended citizenship law, Shah accused the Congress and other opposition parties of running a misinformation campaign.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the government will not budge an inch on its decision to implement the Citizenship Amendment Act despite the opposition criticism of the law.
He said the amended law does not take away Indian citizenship from anyone but grants citizenship.
Opposition parties have criticised the amendment which allows non-Muslims an easier path to citizenship if they have come to India from three neighbouring countries before 2015 after facing religious persecution.Shah accused the Congress of playing vote-bank politics by spreading "misinformation".