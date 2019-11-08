App
Last Updated : Nov 08, 2019 03:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt withdraws SPG security cover of Gandhi family

The Union government took the decision to withdraw the Gandhi family's Special Protection Group (SPG) cover after a security assessment, a senior official said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

The government has decided to take away the elite SPG protection from Congress president Sonia Gandhi, her son Rahul and daughter Priyanka, officials said on Friday. The Gandhi family will now get 'Z+' security by the CRPF on an all-India basis, they said.

The Union government took the decision to withdraw the Gandhi family's Special Protection Group (SPG) cover after a security assessment, a senior official said.

Sonia Gandhi's husband Rajiv Gandhi and mother-in-law Indira Gandhi were assassinated while they were prime ministers.

Close
The government had recently withdrawn the SPG cover of former prime minister Manmohan Singh.

First Published on Nov 8, 2019 03:48 pm

#India #Politics #Rahul Gandhi #Sonia Gandhi

